Lawyer, cop bolt

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

AS INVESTIGATIVE wings turn in the screw into suspected financial crimes, it is being established that people’s houses have been turned into mini banks where stacks of cash are being kept.

First it was Faith Musonda, who kept over K65 million and US$57,000 in her house, which has since been forfeited to the State.

Now there is Lusaka businessman Lloyd Chinjenge, who was keeping over US$800,000 (about K14 million) in his house.

But rather than handing the money to the State, a senior lawyer and police officer have allegedly appropriated the loot to themselves and vanished.

Mutemwa Mutemwa, a State Counsel (SC), and detective chief inspector Mano Kayombo, of Central Police Station, were assigned to conduct a search at Mr Chinjenge’s houses in Salama Park and Ibex Hill.

The third accomplice in the alleged theft, Mutemwa Mutemwa Junior, who is son of the fugitive, Mr Mutemwa, and also lawyer of the businessman, has been apprehended.

Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said the money was allegedly stolen from CLICK TO READ MORE