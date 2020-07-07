Lawyer calls for impartial arbiter in FAZ wrangles

DIANA CHIPEPO, ROBINSON KUNDA

Lusaka

LAWYER Gilbert Phiri says it is practically impossible for the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) to resolve wrangles as advised by world soccer governing body FIFA because the Andrew Kamanga-led executive committee is at the heart of fanning flames of discord and division.

Reacting to a letter from FIFA that gave FAZ a 10-day ultimatum to resolve its wrangles or face sanctions, Phiri said the squabbles at FAZ require an impartial arbiter.

“It is incredibly baffling that FIFA is asking a party that is embroiled in litigation to resolve issues of its own creation,” Phiri said. “FAZ have appealed the Ndola High Court decision to the Court of Appeal. Is FAZ now going to withdraw this appeal in light of the guidance by FIFA?

“It seems impractical that a party that has gasoline in its hands and is itself at the heart of fanning flames of discord and division in football is being asked to resolve the issues whose resolution requires a fair and impartial arbiter with no interest in the issue at stake.

“This would have been tenable if FAZ had an idea of what self-interest looked like. Judging by how the current [FAZ] ethics and electoral committees as well as the FAZ appeals committee, which presided over sham and CLICK TO READ MORE