Lawlessness has no place

AN ATTEMPT to subvert the law as publicly expressed by United Party for National Development (UPND) is a threat to the values deeply entrenched in Zambia’s democracy. Zambia is a country anchored on the rule of law. Lawlessness, therefore, has no place in our society and any occurrence of it must not only be condemned in the strongest terms but dealt with in accordance with the law. As we draw close towards elections, there are heightened activities and tensions among politicians as they jostle to convince voters. The tension among some politicians has also escalated due to the restrictions imposed on their campaigns owing to the pandemic. Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) and health experts have ably guided all political parties on how to conduct campaigns in the midst of a life-threatening pandemic. Political parties have been guided to avoid any public rallies and any such huge crowds. ECZ has gone ahead to enforce the Statutory Instruments 21 and 22, thereby banning huge rallies. While rallies have been banned, political parties have been allowed to conduct road shows to sell their manifestos to voters. Whatever campaign method is currently available to political parties, they have an obligation to ensure that crowds do not swell. It is, therefore, disappointing that despite being given clear guidelines, UPND has continued entertaining large crowds putting lives at risk of the pandemic. What happened in Chingola, where supporters of UPND attempted to escort their leader, Hakainde Hichilema, in huge numbers, is not a good reflection on the party. What is even more disappointing is that the attempts by police to stop these crowds from accompanying their leader only triggered chaos as they decided to retaliate by throwing stones.

Political parties and their supporters should understand that the country comes first before their political inclination, sometimes based on selfish motives. As much as politicians have rights to engage in political activities, these must be done within the confines of the law. There is no justification for abrogating the law. In this case, the UPND supporters did not only abrogate the law but were risking lives of people as well. Like we have said before, elections are not worth dying for. Politicians should not risk people’s lives in the name of campaigning. Similarly, we do not expect right-thinking citizens to sacrifice their lives in the name of loyalty to a political party. Surely life is worth much more than that. The chaos that was witnessed in Chingola should not be allowed to repeat itself. Such occurrences have potential to rob the country of its treasured peace for many decades. Politicians need not to be self-centred but should look at the bigger picture, and that is to ensure that peace reigns all the time. Zambia is bigger than any individual or political party. There is need to safeguard the peace the country has been enjoying. We urge the law enforcers to be alert and ensure that they bring to book any culprits threatening the country’s peace with impunity. No-one is above the law regardless of political affiliation. The police must ensure that they are on top of things to avoid any such incidences in future. Political leaders also have a responsibility to stop their cadres from abrogating the law and health regulations as they go about engaging in political activities. It is also important for political parties to notify the law enforcers of their activities to avoid such occurrences. It is also hoped that the police are applying the law fairly among all political players. There has been an outcry from the opposition that the law enforcers are biased towards the ruling party. This, if true, has potential to fuel tension in the country. We believe law enforcers are professionals whose role is to protect every citizen regardless of political affiliation.

Above all, it is the responsibility of every well-meaning Zambian to ensure that lawlessness is not entertained, not even in the slightest terms.