Law to visit FISP abusers

MAYENGO NYIRENDA, Kaumbwe

GOVERNMENT officials in the previous regime who abused farm inputs meant for the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP) will soon be prosecuted, Vice-President W.K. Mutale Nalumango has said.

The Vice-President has said that the immediate past government mismanaged inputs meant for farmers under FISP.

Ms Nalumango was speaking on Sunday when she addressed a meeting at Lunene Primary School in Kaumbwe where she was campaigning for Esnart Sakala, the United Party for National Development (UPND) Kaumbwe parliamentary candidate in Thursday’s by-election.

Ms Sakala is up against Masauso Daka (Socialist Party – SP), Aaron Mwanza (Patriotic Front – PF), Charles Nyanoka (Party for National Unit and Progress – PNUP), Wilbase Tembo (Democratic Party – DP) and two independents Yunike Mwale and Listed Tembo.

The Kaumbwe parliamentary election could not be