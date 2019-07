ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

AFTER winning the nomination for the Confederation of African Football (CAF) executive committee position for the southern African region over his nemesis Kalusha Bwalya, Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) president Andrew Kamanga will today be seeking to go past one more hurdle.

CAF, whose executive committee is under scrutiny by FIFA, is holding its elections today in Cairo, Egypt.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/