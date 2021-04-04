Last call for voter verification

PRISCILLA MWILA

Lusaka

IT IS now almost a tradition in Zambia for people to wait until the last minute whenever a countrywide

exercise is being conducted. In most cases, people tend to be reluctant to participate in any national exercise until the closing date. The case is not different for the verification of voters register by Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ), where the turnout has been low. A check at Lusaka Girls and Jacaranda secondary schools last Thursday found the verification centres almost empty. At about mid-day there was only one person who had come to verify her details at Lusaka Girls Secondary School. Ruth Mumba, 35, of Chelstone, was taken aback when an ECZ officer Sharlin Chisumpa informed her that she could not find her details in the system despite having a voter’s card. Ms Mumba was advised to go to civic centre, where her information and a picture would be re-captured and be issued with a new voter’s card. “I registered at a polling station in Chelston but because I work around this area, I decided to come and verify my information here. I do not know how it is possible that they do not have my details and picture

in their system,” Ms Mumba said. Ms Chisumpa said traffic has been slow and that from the over

in their system," Ms Mumba said. Ms Chisumpa said traffic has been slow and that from the over

500 voters who were supposed to verify their cards only about 20 had visited the polling centre from Monday. A Kamwala resident, Lawrence Mwangala, came