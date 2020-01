YANDE SYAMPEYO, Lusaka

THE Local Authorities Superannuation Fund (LASF) has disbursed over K155 million to 3,755 retirees in life pensions.

LASF public relations manager Chishimba Milongo says 2,836 retirees were paid in full an amount of K86,672,986.11, while K68,529,822.48 was given to 919 pensioners as part payment as at December 31 last year.