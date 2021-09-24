Larry, Fashion, Evans get call

BENEDICT TEMBO, Lusaka

SIMBA mercurial midfielder Larry Bwalya has been named in the 24-man squad for next month’s back-to-back 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Equatorial Guinea. The former Power Dynamos and Nchanga Rangers play-maker rejoins the Chipolopolo alongside Scotland-based midfielder Fashion Sakala and Arsenal Tula striker Evans Kangwa. The trio are returning to the squad following the Chipolopolo’s uninspiring performance against Mauritania and Tunisia. However, there is no room for midfielder Klings Kangwa, who scored Arsenal Tula’s fourth goal in the 6-1 bashing of Dynamo Bryansk in Group 3, Round 2 of the Russian Cup. Sakala, who is coached by Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard at Rangers, was on target for his club in a league match last Sunday. Coach Bestone Chambeshi has ignored the Sweden-based duo of midfielders Emmanuel Banda and Edward Chilufya, who campaign for Djurgården. Zambia are second in Group B with three points, three behind leaders Tunisia. Equatorial Guinea also have three points while Mauritania are yet to register a win. Zambia started the campaign with a 2-1 win over Mauritania in Nouakchott on September 3 and four days later lost 2-0 to Tunisia at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola. Zambia face Equatorial Guinea on October 6 with the return fixture after four days at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka. Full squad:Goalkeepers: Mwenya Chibwe (Baroka, South Africa), Gregory Sanjase (Zesco United), Lameck Siame (Zanaco) Defenders: Benedict Chepeshi, Prosper Chiluya (both Red Arrows), Dominic Chanda (Kabwe Warriors), Simon Silwimba, Solomon Sakala (both Zesco United), Tandi Mwape (TP Mazembe, Democratic Republic of Congo), Isaac Shamujompa, Peter Kalota (both Zanaco) Midfielders: Enock Mwepu (Brighton and Hove Albion, England), Lubambo Musonda (AC Horsens, Denmark), Dickson Chapa, Kelvin Kampamba (both Zesco United), Prince Mumba (Kabwe Warriors), Felix Bulaya (Red Arrows), Clatous Chota Chama (RS Berkane, Morocco), Larry Bwalya (Simba SC, Tanzania)

Strikers: Fashion Sakala (Rangers, Scotland), Patson Daka (Leicester City, England), Brian Mwila (Buildcon), Moses Phiri (Zanaco) and Evans Kangwa (Arsenal Tula)