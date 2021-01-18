Landlord’s strike not enough to rescue Nkana

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Nkana Stadium

Kitwe

NKANA 1 ZESCO 2

IF the 2-1 win over Red Arrows last week was supposed to signal a turning point for Nkana, then it was a false dawn.

The struggle continues.

Having promised to step up in the absence of Idris Mbombo, who has trekked to Egypt, Ronald ‘Sate Sate’ walked the talk with the equaliser for Nkana in the 54th minute after Zimbabwean midfielder Thabani Kamusoko had put Zesco in the lead on 19 minutes.

But it proved not enough.

Winston Kalengo instead decided the outcome in favour of Zesco, whose coach Numba Mumamba played alongside his Nkana counterpart Kelvin Kaindu at Zanaco before sharing the technical bench as head coach and assistant respectively.

Both were shown the exit doors at Zanaco after some uninspiring results and are now trying to find their mojos at CLICK TO READ MORE