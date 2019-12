CHAMBO NG’UNI, Kabwe

A 38-YEAR-OLD landlord of Makululu Township in Kabwe has died after being brutally beaten by a gang which was pursuing his tenant, who refused to buy beer for the mob at a local bar.

The victim, Frederick Mumba, of an unmarked house in Makululu, met his fate around 21:30 hours on Friday when a gang pounced on him while his tenant, Pathias Mulenga, 25, was hiding in the house.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/