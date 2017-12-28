Land distribution along rail line

Dear editor,

I WISH to inform the Lusaka City Council and the Patriotic Front leadership in Lusaka about people who are selling land along the rail line in the Kabwata-Libala area.

These people are taking advantage of people’s ignorance by giving out land along the rail line without any papers from the planning authority.

Recently, some people who bought land near Kamwala South had their structures demolished by the Millennium Challenge project.

I, therefore, urge the council and PF to move in and end this illegal allocation of land in this undesignated area because people may end up losing their hard-earned money.

CONCERNED CITIZEN

Lusaka