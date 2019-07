ISAAC PHIRI, Lusaka

OVER 160 people have taken United Prosperous and Peaceful Zambia (UPPZ) president Charles Chanda to task demanding K 4.7 million for the land he sold but allegedly never delivered.

The 163 affected people have since reported Mr Chanda to police for allegedly failing to allocate them land for money they gave him. The say the land is near the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/