Lamasat invests $5m in cement bags plant

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

LAMASAT International Limited has invested about US$5 million to set up a plant to make cement bags.

The setting up of the plant follows several inquiries by some cement-manufacturing companies in the country.

Lamasat International Limited chief financial officer Muteba Ngonga said during its peak operation, the company is expected to create over 200 jobs for the locals and will produce about 30 million bags annually.

“As far has I know, for a long time all cement bags in the country are being imported. We saw this as an opportunity looking at the number of cement companies that are coming into the Zambian market.

"We have spent about US$5 million; we have finished installing the equipment