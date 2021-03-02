Lake Tanganyika project critical

STANSLOUS NGOSA, Mpulungu

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu is determined to ensure that the Lake Tanganyika Development Project (LTDP) is implemented because it is critical in protecting the ecological integrity of the Lake Tanganyika basin and improving the quality of lives of people.

The US$29.62 million is set to boost social and economic growth.

Minister of Water Development, Sanitation and Environmental Protection Raphael Nakacinda says President Lungu wants the project to succeed because it will improve the fish catch supply in weight and value by 20-25 percent for the beneficiaries and small and medium enterprises along the fish value chain.

“That is the reason why he sent me to come and check on the progress of the project so that it is completed within the timeframe,” Mr Nakacinda said.

Mr Nakacinda said this during a tour of the project in Mpulungu.

He says over 70,000 people, 50 percent of whom are women engaged in value addition and CLICK TO READ MORE