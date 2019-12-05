Lafarge invests K15m in sustainable waste management

ESTHER MSETEKA, Chilanga

LAFARGE Zambia has invested over K15 million to develop Geocycle, an innovative solution for sustainable waste management.

Lafarge Zambia chief executive officer Jimmy Khan said the initiative aims at providing sustainable waste management solutions to industries, companies, municipalities and the agriculture sector.

Mr Khan said to boost the company's operations next year, Lafarge Zambia will pump in about