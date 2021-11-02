Lafarge cement prices drop

CHISOMO HAKUBEZA, Lusaka

LAFARGE Zambia Plc has reduced the price of cement by 5-10 percent owing to the appreciation of the Kwacha against major convertible currencies.

However, the company could not disclose the new price of cement saying it varies for each of the market segments.

A 50 kilogramme bag of cement is fetching between K135 and K140 on the market.

In April this year, Competition and Consumer Protection Unit ordered Lafarge Zambia Plc, Dangote Cement Zambia Limited and Mpande Limestone Limited to reduce the price of cement from K140 per 50 kilogramme bag to K110 per bag.

However, the cement manufacturers defied the directive citing high production costs as a result of the depreciation of the Kwacha.

One of the arguments by the cement manufacturers was that some inputs needed in the manufacturing of the commodity had become too expensive because of the