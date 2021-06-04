Lafarge approves final dividend

NKOLE MULAMBIA, MARY PHIRI Lusaka, Ndola

LAFARGE Cement Zambia Plc shareholders have approved a final dividend of K0.25 per share for the financial year ended December 31, 2020.The shareholders approved the dividend at the firm’s 29th annual general meeting held on Monday.Company secretary Mbesuma Chibuye said the payment of the approved dividend will be done end of this month.“In accordance with the requirements of the Securing Act number 41 of 2016 and the listing requirements of Lusaka Securities Exchange, the final dividend will be payable to shareholders registered in the company’s books as at close of business on June 28, 2021,” he said.Mr Chibuye said in a statement yesterday that the last day to trade in order to be eligible to receive the dividend is June 22.Last month, Lafarge announced that it had reached an agreement with Pan African Cement Limited to dispose of its 14 percent shareholding in Mbeya Cement in Tanzania to the latter, the majority shareholder in Lafarge, for K26,221,000.Mbeya Cement Company Limited, a LafargeHolcim subsidiary, has been operating in the local and international markets for over 30 years, supplying Tanzania and neighbouring countries with various types of cement and solutions.The proceeds from the sale of shares will be used CLICK TO READ MORE