Lack of online safety, security skills irks Kasanda

JUSTINAH KAPAMBWE, Lusaka

LACK of skills in online safety and security has remained a challenge amidst rapid digital transformation in the country, Minister of Information and Media Chushi Kasanda has said. Ms Kasanda says digital skills and tools are essential now more than ever, especially during humanitarian emergencies like COVID-19 that demands social distance. She said digital technologies are essential in lives of people, adding that safety for a user is key. Ms Kasanda said this on Wednesday during the launch of a digital hub that seeks to enhance content management, media and information literacy. The initiative is by Bloggers of Zambia under the Open Space Zambia project and supported by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).