Labour inspectors a letdown

Dear editor,

I AM concerned with the way management in security firms, private clinics and hospitals, chain stores and some Chinese-owned businesses are treating Zambians.It is sad that employees in these firms are badly treated and poorly paid without any protection in sight.

These employees are not allowed to be affiliated to any trade union.

Given that injustices in the workplace are being committed in such a manner, one wonders what the role of labour inspectors is.

The Ministry of Labour seems to have failed the workers.

I expected the ministry to be proactive and conduct random checks in some of these workplaces.

If the ministry does not rise to protect workers, who will?

JULIUS K