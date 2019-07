ROBINSON KUNDA, Edwin Imboela Stadium, Lusaka

ASSEMBLY 0 KYSA 2

EIGHT months after dropping to the lower ranks, Kabwe Youth Soccer Academy (KYSA) yesterday bounced back to the Super Division after dispatching National Assembly 3-0 on aggregate.

Leading 1-0 from the first leg of the play-off, KYSA scored two goals in the first half to confirm their Super Division status.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/