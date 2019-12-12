Kwacha will rebound – analysts

ESTHER MSETEKA, Lusaka

ALTHOUGH the Kwacha has witnessed a downward trend against major convertible currencies, there seems to be indications of gaining following the upward adjustment of statutory reserves ratio (SRR) from five to nine percent, a financial market analyst has said.

Recently, the Kwacha has seen an unstable trend, although mainly tilted to a depreciation stance against the United States dollar.

Barclays Bank says the local unit recovered from some of its losses endured last week in Tuesday’s session on the back of reduced demand for the dollar and CLICK TO READ MORE