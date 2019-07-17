Kwacha to remain stable due to favourable indicators

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

THE Kwacha is likely to continue on firm grounds against the greenback in the near term, in view of the subdued demand for the United States (US) dollar from importers and the upcoming Treasury Bill auction, financial market players’ predict.

On Monday, the local unit remained stable against the dollar as activity was mostly subdued from both importers and exporters limiting the currency pair to trade in a very tight range.