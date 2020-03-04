Kwacha to recoup losses, copper price rises

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

THE Kwacha, which has depreciated to trade above K15 against the United States (US) dollar, is expected to recoup some of its losses in the short term as corporates start converting their greenback to settle mid-month tax obligations.

Currently, the local unit has breached the K15 mark due to increased demand for the dollar.

Cavmont Bank said the Kwacha's movement above the K15 mark has resulted in further subdued activity as most players remain cautious, especially on the buying side