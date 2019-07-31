Kwacha to post minor gains against dollar

TRYNES TEMBO, Lusaka

WITH balanced demand and supply of the United States (US) dollars in the local currency market, the Kwacha is in the near term expected to post minor gains against the greenback.

The local unit, which was on Monday broadly stable against the dollar, will continue with the trend, drawing support from inflows by corporates converting dollars to wind up on their traditional month-end local currency obligations.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/