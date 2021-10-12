Kwacha makes marginal gains against dollar

KABANDA CHULU, Lusaka

THE Kwacha last Friday made marginal gains against the US dollar following interventions by Bank of Zambi,a which entered the market to supply the green back. It is projected that the local currency will trade steadily and post more gains as the central bank continues to support it and coupled with this week’s tax conversions. According to the Absa Bank Zambia Plc’s daily market updates, that the Kwacha pulled back some of its previous day’s losses against the dollar on Friday on the back of heavy central bank market intervention. “At 08:30 hours, commercial banks quoted the Kwacha at K17.15 and K17.20 per dollar, but sustained dollar selling in the afternoon session by BoZ saw the local unit close strong at K17.00 and K17.05 on the bid and offer respectively, as most of the demand was filled,” it stated. In its daily treasury newsletter, Zanaco Plc states that the Kwacha was bullish in its trading against the dollar. “From an opening level of CLICK TO READ MORE