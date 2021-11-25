Kwacha in slight gain

KABANDA CHULU,Lusaka

THE Kwacha made a slight appreciation against the United States (US) dollar following interbank inflows and export earnings from commodities such as copper. In its daily treasury newsletter, Zanaco Plc states that market players are predicting that the local currency will appreciate. “At end of the day, commercial banks quoted the Kwacha at K17.64 and K17.69 per dollar, gaining a K0.2 (two ngwee) rise from an opening mark of K17.66 and K17.71 per dollar,” Zanaco stated. And the Zambia Industrial Commercial Bank (ZICB) states that the Kwacha was relatively stable despite other major currencies weakening against a generally strong dollar. Absa Bank Zambia Plc reports that the Kwacha added to CLICK TO READ MORE