Kwacha in dramatic gain

NKOMBO KACHEMBA, TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

AFTER weeks of sluggish performance on the forex market, the Kwacha yesterday dramatically appreciated to around K15 per United States (US) dollar from the range of K18 last week. This is a clear show of investor endorsement of the US$1.4 billion deal agreed by Government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) last Friday, analysts have said. Government has secured an agreement with the IMF for a US$1.4 billion three-year extended credit facility to help the country restructure its extensive debts and revamp its macro-economic environment. The strong run of the local unit against major convertible currencies is expected to hold into next year as analysts foresee more improved investor sentiments to further