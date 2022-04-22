Kwacha holds US dollar firm

STEPHEN PHIRI, Lusaka

THE Kwacha held firm against the United States (US) dollar in Wednesday's trading session in a market characterised by moderate activity, with greenback demand and supply seemingly in equilibrium In the Absa Bank Zambia Plc market update, the local unit is anticipated to trade fairly steady with a bias to strengthen as corporates begin to settle their monthend obligations. "At market open, commercial banks in Lusaka quoted the local unit at 17.400/17.450 on the bid and offer respectively, unchanged from its previous close, where it traded throughout the session until closure. In the short term, the local unit is anticipated to trade fairly steady with a bias to strengthen as corporates begin to