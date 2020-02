KELVIN KACHINGWE, Lusaka

IN 2016, the Weekend Mail ran a story saying there was no Zambian nominated for the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) that year.

Award-winning filmmaker Cassie Kabwita felt hurt, if not challenged. She went to work.

One of the products of that involved a movie titled Kwacha, about domestic violence. The movie won a Ngoma Award last year.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/