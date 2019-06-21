Kwacha firms, breaches K13 mark

CYNTHIA MWALE, Lusaka

AFTER struggling with pressure from the world’s most-traded currency, the Kwacha has made continued headways after breaching the K13.00 mark, boosted by healthy dollar inflow.

The remarkable performance trends are as a result of support coming from corporates converting dollars to meet their month-end tax obligations, financial market players say as they remain optimistic of a further appreciation.