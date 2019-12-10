Business

Kwacha fall continues, trading at K15.45

December 10, 2019
1 Min Read
image description

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka
HIGH demand for the United States dollar has continued to weigh down the Kwacha, which is trading above K15, as analysts project a continuation in the trend in the near term.
The period between September and December is usually characterised by demand for the greenback as importers import various commodities to meet consumer demands during the festive period.
Debt repayment is also pushing demand for the dollar, thus contributing to the depreciation of the Kwacha CLICK TO READ MORE

Send Your Letters

Facebook Feed

Ad1