Kwacha fall continues, trading at K15.45

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

HIGH demand for the United States dollar has continued to weigh down the Kwacha, which is trading above K15, as analysts project a continuation in the trend in the near term.

The period between September and December is usually characterised by demand for the greenback as importers import various commodities to meet consumer demands during the festive period.

Debt repayment is also pushing demand for the dollar, thus contributing to the depreciation of the Kwacha