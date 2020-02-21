‘Kwacha’ breaks new ground

KELVIN KACHINGWE, Lusaka

A WEEK after being nominated for the seventh edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCAs), film-maker Cassie Kabwita’s movie Kwacha has been selected for screening at the African Film Festival in Dallas, TX, United States, in June.

The movie, about gender-based violence, was together with Abraham Kabwe’s Dalitso nominated for the Best Movie – Southern Africa at the AMVCAs, which will be held next month in Lagos, Nigeria.

"Congratulations on the selection of your film to the African Film Festival, taking place June 2nd – June 6th, 2020.