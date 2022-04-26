Kwacha appreciates to 16th bracket

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

THE Kwacha on Friday significantly appreciated to close at K16.85 and K16.90, levels last seen in January this year, following China’s commitment to participate in Zambia’s debt restructure creditor committee. Last week, International Monetary Fund (IMF) managing director Kristalina Georgieva said China has committed to join Zambia’s creditor committee. China announced the development in Washington, United States of America, at the 2022 Spring Meetings of the IMF and World Bank Group. Zanaco Plc, in its daily treasury newsletter, states that the Kwacha/dollar trading on Friday witnessed greenback plummet to its lowest against the local unit since the beginning of the year as news of China’s commitment to participate in Zambia’s debt Restructure Creditor Club filtered into the market. “From an open level of K17.40 and K17.45 on the bid and offer, respectively, at close of business the local unit was quoted 3.15 percent stronger at K16.85 and K16.90,” Zanaco stated.

On the outlook, Zanaco expects the Kwacha to remain range-bound with an upside risk, as positive sentiments are yet to be fully priced in as both on-shore and offshore market players prepare for Friday's Government bond auction. Absa Bank Zambia Plc said the local unit made significant gains against the US dollar buoyed by a surge in greenback inflows from both the corporate and retail sectors amid subdued demand. From an opening level of K17.35 and K17.40 to the dollar, the local unit posted incremental gains throughout the day