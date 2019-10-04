Kupuwana awakens Kuomboka memories

LUCY LUMBE and NDANGWA MWITTAH, Livingstone

HISTORY of the Barotse royalty has repeated itself, thanks to the just ended Southern Province Tourism and Investment Exposition held in Livingstone from September 14 to 21.

Perhaps you might be wondering, what history?

It was the return of the Litunga of the Lozi to Livingstone, 72 years after Litunga Lubosi Imwiko I, who happened to be the father of the current Litunga Lubosi Imwiko II, last visited the tourist capital.

Make no mistake, however, the two visits, though in similar fashion, had somewhat different purposes.

Whereas the purpose of the visit of Litunga Lubosi Imwiko I to the tourist capital was ceremonial to meet with King George VI and Queen Elizabeth at the Zambezi Boat Club in April 1947, his son travelled to grace the 5th Zambezi International Regatta, a curtain-raiser to the expo.