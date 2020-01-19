Kuomboka boys hiring gumboots for K2

SHIKANDA KAWANGA, MIKE MUGALA, Lusaka

SOME enterprising boys in Kuomboka Township have taken advantage of the floods in the area to rent out gumboots at K2 for people to cross the flooded Chingwere Road.

A check in the area found some residents stranded and struggling to cross to the other side.

In separate interviews, the boys said they have been doing the business since the area got flooded a few days ago CLICK TO READ MORE