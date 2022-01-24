Kunda Powers Eagles

BENEDICT TEMBO,ROBINSON KUNDA, Sunset Stadium Lusaka

DYNAMOS 0 EAGLES 1

THINGS are certainly not looking too good for Lusaka Dynamos. After years of threatening to break into the top four and continental places,it appears the destiny now is National Division One.In fact, it appears the players have already received the memo stating that management prefers to play lower league football next season. On current form, there is no way they can survive the drop. It is now 20 games played and they have only won twice while recording 11 losses.Yesterday , Green Eagles became the latest outfit to inflict defeat on the side that has in recent seasons benefited from businessman Bokani Soko’s largesse,which has all of a sudden disappeared. Meanwhile for Eagles, the winmeans they are on course to returning to continental football next season.Eagles, who last competed in the CAF inter -club competitions in the 2020-2021 season, have returned to the top four,thanks to a Warren Kunda header in the 76th minute off an Amity Shamende corner.This was Kunda’s third goal this season – all coming from headers.Coming from a 0-0 draw against Power Dynamos at home, Eagles, who CLICK TO READ MORE