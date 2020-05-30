Kudos Xtenda for COVID-19 fight

Dear editor,

SINCE the first two cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases were reported in the country, several organisations and individuals have come on board to supplement Government in reducing the transmission of the pandemic.

One such organisation is Xtenda Financial Services which has dedicated itself to help the military fight COVID-19 through its generous donation.

Xtenda has so far donated masks, soap and sanitisers to the Zambia National Service and the Zambia Army worth K130,000.

Kudos to Xtenda management for the gesture.

BT

Lusaka