Dear editor,

HATS off to President Edgar Lungu for the bold decision on Konkola Copper Mines (KCM).

The mineral wealth is ours, so we should not be taken for a ride. Enough is enough.

They pay tax in other countries, why not pay here?

We are in a hurry to develop our motherland using the same God-given wealth.

If they can’t abide by our laws, let them go.

Bravo Mr President.

THEMBA NGUNI

Kafue