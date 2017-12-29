Kudos to Kitwe United FC

Dear editor,

AFTER being demoted to division one in 2006, Kitwe United Football club, which produced Godfrey ‘Ucar’ Chitalu, has finally bounced back to premier division.

In the 11 years the Buchi Boys have been in the first division, supporters remained loyal to the team.

I am very optimistic that the former BP Top Eight champions will not be visitors in the big league.

Time to prepare is now.

The only advice I would give to the supporters at Garden Park is to avoid violence and intimidating visiting supporters from other clubs.

We want people to enjoy the beautiful game of soccer in Kitwe, which now has three teams, Nkana, Power and Kitwe United.

To Kitwe United, we say kudos for getting 62 points.

By the way, Football Association of Zambia must tell us if zone football will continue in Division One in 2018 or if we will have a national league.

TIMOTHY KAMBILIMA