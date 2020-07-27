Kudos to Dr Mahtani for philanthropy

Dear editor,

I WRITE to express my sincere gratitude to Mahtani Group of Companies and the chairman, Dr Rajan Mahtani, for honouring me with the award of the Steven Malama Award for the year 2019, following my graduation from the Zambia Institute of Advanced Legal Education, where I graduated as the best student for the 2018-2019 intake.

The Steven Malama Award accorded me a very rare opportunity to learn about this distinguished erstwhile member of our noble profession. By reason of the Steven Malama Award in the sum of K18,500 and a congratulatory message from the chairman, Dr Mahtani, I felt recognised and appreciated for my academic efforts and achievements.

Most importantly, the Steven Malama Award challenged me to remain distinguished and committed to the legal profession and to strive to get to the peak of the profession like the late Steven Malama, SC did.

Many words may not express my gratitude. I can only pray that the good gesture extended to me may be perpetuated for generations to come.

EMMANUEL BWALYA KALUBA

Lusaka