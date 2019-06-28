Kudos President Lungu

Dear editor,

I WOULD like to commend President Edgar Lungu for standing his ground against the request by the convention of International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES) for the country to destroy the ivory stockpile.

President Lungu said Zambia will not burn the ivory stockpiles because they are a valuable resource.President Lungu said this during the African Union-United Africa Wildlife economy summit.

“We have substantial ivory and there was a request for us to burn the ivory. But it’s not the right thing to do because it has value and we can’t sell it because of the restrictions.

“CITES should allow the sale of ivory because SINKALAelephants die even without being poached, and we can do it in a responsible manner. Why should we be punished for being good custodians of natural resources?” President Lungu said.

Certainly, it does not make sense for a country which has so many needs to destroy ivory with high monetary value.

CITES should be considerate to allow sale of ivory but in a well regulated manner as opposed to putting a blanket ban.

God gave man natural resources for his benefit. In whose interest is burning the ivory stockpile?

Certainly, it does not benefit anyone apart from depriving our country of the much-needed foreign exchange.

NALUKUI IMAATA

Lusaka