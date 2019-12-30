Kudos Lusaka Golf Club members

Dear editor,

I WISH to commend members of the Lusaka Golf Club for unanimously endorsed the choice of the preferred development partner by the Infrastructure Development and Projects Committee.

The upgrading of infrastructure at the country’s premier golf club has been contentious for a while.

Three previous attempts to get a developer to fully unlock the unexploited real estate assets of club failed.

It is the considered view of observers that following the members’ approval of the developer to undertake a US$110 million development project, the process to turn around the fortunes of the club will start.

I wish to urge the chairperson of the Infrastructure Development and Projects Committee Arthur Ndhlovu to take up the challenge of overseeing the infrastructure development with humility.

A He is a Chartered Accountant by profession Mr Ndhlovu should ensure that the developer deliver the project on time, to the expectations of the members.

Lusaka Golf Club will be the learning point by Chainama Hills Golf Club and Chilanga, including others such as Nkana and Ndola.

Good luck.

COSMAS MUKUKA

Lusaka