Kudos First Lady, Mutinta for showing leadership

Dear editor,

SEEING the mother of the nation and First Lady, Mrs Esther Lungu embracing Mrs Mutinta Hichilema during a funeral over the weekend was a beautiful picture to behold for all peace-loving Zambians.Our mothers showed the importance of rising above differences that have been dividing our nation.

Let us all emulate Mrs Lungu and Mrs Hichilema for being wonderful human beings and mothers.

They have shown true leadership which should be emulated by all.

MWENYA KABWITA