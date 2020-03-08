Kristal has surprise

SHIKANDA KAWANGA, Lusaka and STAFRANCE ZULU, Ndola

GOSPEL singer Kristal plans to surprise her fans this year with the release of two singles.

But before that they can enjoy her most happening single entitled Pa Cambaso, which features Prophet Malachai and was produced by Da Industry Music.

“Pa Cambaso means A Place of Honour. It is a song that also ministers to me and explains the goodness of the Lord in my life. God saw my pain, wiped my tears and placed me at a level I do not deserve,” says the singer who was born Ruth Kambunji.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/