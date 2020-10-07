KPIs set for Mvunga

THE new Bank of Zambia Governor, Christopher Mvunga, takes up the position with the country facing rapid economic headwinds, including the rising inflation rate, which is now projected to be around 15 percent, coupled with the weak performance of the Kwacha against convertible currencies.

The economy is projected to contract by about 4.5 percent in 2020.

The COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic has exacerbated the country’s macroeconomic vulnerabilities.

It is an unenvious situation that Mr Mvunga finds himself in because the key performance indicators are there for the whole country, and beyond, to assess.

There is nothing much more that will prove that he is a central bank governor equal to the task other than ensuring the macro policies in place work and restore or enhance confidence in the economy.

While economic fundamentals like inflation and weakening currency have a tendency to easily register poor performance, they take long to recover.

Therefore, while the Zambian public are out to judge the new governor for a quick fix of the inflation and the exchange rate, it would be good to give Mr Mvunga a chance to prove his worth in the long run.

This isn’t exactly strange territory for Mr Mvunga, so he will be expected to take the steering wheel without the ship necessarily slowing down for him to jump on.

President Edgar Lungu told him yesterday: “Your immediate task as you take up this new position is to ensure that there is closer coordination between fiscal and monetary policy to consolidate the existing measures.”

The President expects him to apply his skills and expertise to review and formulate policy-driven solutions to address macro-economic challenges the country is facing.

What will inject confidence in the general public, and make him prove his clout to the naysayers of his appointment, is how smart he engages the actors in the financial sector and measures he will announce to free the current headwinds affecting the economy.

Both inflation and exchange rates are in the realm of the central bank’s control, and Mr Mvunga must show that he can master the juggling of the instruments within his reach to reverse the current trends of double-digit inflation and the exchange rate that is racing to 20 times the United States dollar.

Coming from a position of permanent secretary to Cabinet in charge of economic affairs and a former deputy minister of Finance, he is not going into the position as a novice.

Zambia’s quest to rekindle the economy is, however, not all about Christopher Mvunga. He is but just a cog in the whole machinery. Of course he is a vital cog, but all other parts must function effectively for the country to achieve its economic goals.

Mr Mvunga is qualified and suitable for the job, as confirmed by Parliament’s ratification, but other players have to play their role to ensure efficiency in the office of the central bank governor.

Are these players primed to deal with the national challenges at play? We believe so. With this team, Mr Mvunga should sooner rather than later begin to turn the economic fortunes of the country around.

He has the 2021 national budget to monitor as well as the K10 billion stimulus fund the central bank has offered to support economic activities amidst COVID-19.

Mr Mvunga has set the ball rolling by stating: “There is no way I am going to compromise the operational independence of the central bank. I will work in line with the Bank of Zambia Act and in line with the best financial practices.”

Zambia awaits the desired positive results.