KPF wary of Men at Work for being Diggers

MULWANDA LUPIYA

Ndola

BEFORE Wednesday’s match between Nkana and Kitwe United, the Buchi Boys skipper,Moses Lolozi, believed his side had a chance to end their winless run in the Super League.In the end, they managed to do just that. Being a derby, he believed his team had a chance.That is what derby matches are all about. Unpredictable. Perhaps this is what most fans will be looking forward to when they troop to Nkana West Rugby Field this afternoon for a derby between sworn rivals Diggers and Kitwe Playing Fields (KPF).The National Rugby League today enters Week Four with mouth-watering clashes in fourtowns, but certainly all eyes will be in Kitwe.Though the two teams are not currently the best teams in the league, this encounter still means a lot to both sets of players and everyone associated with them.Like was the case in the football derby at Arthur Davies Stadium, where Kitwe United were underdogs, the rugby match also has an underdog in form of fallen giants ‘Men at Work’ Diggers.Former champions Diggers are winless this season having lost 50-3 to Red Arrows and 69-6 to Mufulira Leopards in the two games they have played so far.But ‘Spoilers’ KPF coach Mathews ‘Coolio’ Kabeya is well aware of the fact what can happen in a derby. “Derbies are…you know what happened to Nkana on Wednesday, anything can happen in a derby, but we will respect Diggers for being the Diggers we know, but now they are going through problems,” Kabeya said.“It will be a good game and they will want to prove a point by beating bigger teams, so it will CLICK TO READ MORE