KPF silence Diggers to get Kitwe bragging rights

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

DIGGERS 3 KPF 6

KITWE Playing Fields (KPF) on Saturday walked away with bragging rights in a derby after beating rivals Diggers in a National Rugby League (NRL) Week Five encounter. KPF, nicknamed the Spoilers, are the only unbeaten side in the NRL. Diggers took the lead through Anderson Mulenga, who converted a penalty at Nkana West Rugby Club. The visitors levelled after an expertly taken penalty by Fine Chinkumbe for the teams to tie 3-3 at half-time. In the second stanza, it was all to play for and Lawrence Njobvu's KPF managed to take the initiative and leap ahead through another penalty. This time, the penalty duties were handed to Benaya Mukwanba, who made no mistake to give his team a 6-3 lead. Diggers put up a relentless fight to try and salvage the match, but KPF managed to hold their own to extend their stay at the top. "It was a tough game," Njobvu said in an interview. "It was not the result I expected. I expected us to get a bonus point, but we made a lot of mistakes. We still have a long way to go to reach the level of Diggers, but overall it was a good game, it is good for rugby. We are still in a process of building a strong team." Despite having played a game less, KPF lead with 18 points, tied with Green Eagles and Mufulira Leopards. Diggers coach Mathews Kabeya said the game was close. "It was a