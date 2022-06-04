KPF, Diggers Kitwe derby tops rugby thrills

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

AFTER overcoming champions Red Arrows 16-13 two weeks ago, National Rugby League (NRL) leaders Kitwe Playing Fields (KPF) face rivals ‘Men at Work’ Diggers in a derby. After a break last weekend, the league returns today with one of the biggest encounters on display as the NRL enters Week Five. With only one point separating the two teams, this match is all to play for and the winner is guaranteed to take up the first position. KPF will go into this game full of confidence being the only team that is yet to taste defeat this season, but being the home side, Diggers are looking to be the ones to halt their neighbours’ cruise.

KPF have 14 points, one better than Diggers, while Mufulira Leopards and