Kopu:Township that speaks of oneness

Only settlement gets name from mispronounced word ‘cooperative’

MONICA KAYOMBO

Luwingu

KOPU is the only densely populated township in Luwingu district, Northern Province. Its population is estimated around 12,000.The name Kopu was derived from the word ‘cooperative’. Because many locals could not pronounce the word ‘cooperative’, they shortened it to “Kopu”.The township started with four villages, namely Mulenga Angelo, Goodson Mulenga,Nkunko and Kamanyika.When the colonial government began constructing offices in the district, they needed to buy locally made blocks from indigenous people as a way of empowering them.Due to their proximity to the administrative centre, the four villages were identified to form a cooperative.The major objective of the cooperative was to mould bricks, which the government would buy for the construction of administration

offices.The cooperative became so strong that it attracted many more people from other villages that are on the outskirts.Some people in other villages decided to migrate to Kopu so that they could join the cooperative and benefit from the money that government paid for works rendered.Initially, the township had only thatched houses and others were temporary structures made from plastics,boxes and other materials.Later, some villagers decided to sell their plots to businessmen while those that could manage decided to put up modern houses.For that reason, Kopu Township is today camouflaged with thatched houses, modern houses and small shelters that are used as homes.Some houses in the township are electrified and have piped water from Chambeshi Water and Sewerage Company, while some landlords have drilled boreholes to supply their homes with water.Kopu Township is only a kilometre away from the central business district and this has made the area more famous.Some civil servants that are unable to rent houses from Chelston area, the equivalent of Kabulonga or Roma in Lusaka, and Lupili, CLICK TO READ MORE