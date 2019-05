NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

THE Pharmaceutical Society of Zambia (PSZ) says Konyagi, a highly potent alcoholic drink produced in Tanzania, has no traces of sexual enhancers and is safe for consumption.

PSZ president Jerome Kanyika said during a press briefing yesterday that the Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA) has released the Konyagi spirit results, which show that the drink does not have sexual boosters. http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/